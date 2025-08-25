New research sounds alarm on 'legal deserts' in rural America

A new study showed more than half of the nation's rural counties do not have enough lawyers.

The findings were compiled by researchers at Iowa State University.

They focus on the number of practicing private attorneys available for hire in situations like criminal cases, divorce disputes and estate matters.

Law Professor Hannah Haksgaard has focused on the issue.

"In generations past, there were more towns that just had a single lawyer sitting on Main Street who is a general provider," Haksgaard pointed out. "As those folks have retired, they found it really hard to recruit replacements."

Haksgaard and the authors of the study agreed when small town youth attend law colleges in bigger cities, they are more likely to stay than come back.

Haksgaard, who has written a book on legal deserts, said it is not just pay, surrounding amenities or population loss narrowing the talent pipeline. She noted the next generation of rural lawyers have to embrace being a general legal counsel.

"Lawyers in big cities have different types of work they might specialize more," Haksgaard observed. "In a small town, you are kind of the problem solver."

The Iowa State study recognizes various states for boosting recruitment but argued it will not be effective if it's the only solution.

Researchers said allowing licensed paraprofessionals to take on certain cases with oversight is a possible approach.