Prison sentence in drug death of a Rhinelander man

WXPR | By John Burton
Published October 13, 2025 at 6:53 AM CDT
A woman will go to prison for helping to hook a Rhinelander man up with the drugs that killed him.

44-year-old Andrea Walker of Bangor, Wisconsin, was sentenced Friday in Oneida County Circuit Court for reckless homicide.

Electronic court records show Walker was sentenced to seven years in prison, to be followed by five years extended supervision.

She does get credit for time already served while her court case was in progress.

A jury had convicted Walker in August for the death of a 45-year-old Rhinelander man who died of a mix of methamphetamine and fentanyl in January of 2023.

He died days after a trip to western Wisconsin to obtain the drugs.
