Department of Corrections to conduct Halloween home visits

Sex offenders on probation or parole are not allowed to pass out candy trick or treaters under Wisconsin law.

This means they’re prohibited from having Halloween decorations inside or outside their home.

They’re not allowed to participate in other trick-or-treat activities.

They also need to keep their porch lights off during trick-or-treating.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will work with local law enforcement agencies to make sure sex offenders on probation or parole are in compliance.

Any sex offenders in violation of the restrictions will be placed into custody.

The DOC says this is also a good time to remind children of safe practices while trick or treating.

“Trick-or-treating is a fun Halloween tradition, but it’s also a time to remind children of safe practices while walking their neighborhoods” said Grace Knutson, DOC’s director of Sex Offender Programs. “As a group, plan your route and stick to neighborhoods with well-lit streets. Younger children should always be accompanied by an adult, and older children should stay in a group. Cell phones are a great way to communicate and track the child’s location."

It's also recommended kids wear brightly colored clothing. Adding glowsticks or flashlights improve visibility.

DOC encourages parents and guardians to get to know their neighborhoods by accessing the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry website at wistaysafe.gov. Users can search by zip code or view offenders within a geographic radius.

Anyone who sees a potential violation in the community can call in the tip line at 1-877-234-0085. The DOC recommends that the public contact local law enforcement in emergency situations.

