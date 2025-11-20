Change of venue request denied in Lincoln County youth counselor death case

A judge has refused a change of venue request for a teenager accused in the death of a counselor at Lincoln Hills-Copper Lake School in Lincoln County.

The defense for 17-year-old Javarious Hurd had requested a jury from elsewhere hear the Lincoln County Case.

Change of venue requests are typically made due to the risk that pretrial publicity may have swayed the opinions of potential jurors.

A Lincoln County Judge this week denied the request during a motions hearing in the case.

49-year-old Cory Proulx was a counselor at the Lincoln Hills-Copper Lakes juvenile prison when he was allegedly punched multiple times by then 16-year-old inmate Javarius Hurd.

Proulx fell and hit his head and died a day later.

Hurd, who is now 17 years old, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of battery by a prisoner.