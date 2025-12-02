School staff member faces child sexual abuse allegation in Antigo

A staff member from the Antigo School District has been arrested on allegations of child sexual abuse.

Sandra Ortega, aged 29, was taken into custody on November 24 in Langlade County. Ortega is accused of having sexual contact with a student.

The criminal complaint reveals that Ortega and the student exchanged sexually explicit messages for up to two years and discussed engaging in sexual activity.

On November 16, Ortega allegedly picked up the student from a friend's house, took him to her residence. She then drove him back to his friend's house a few hours later.

Police confirmed that formal charges are expected on December 8. Ortega is currently held in jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

In a statement to families and staff, obtained by the Antigo Daily Journal, the school district stated, "Because this is an active investigation, we cannot share additional details at this time. However, we want our community to know that the safety and wellbeing of our students remain our top priority and the district is committed to promptly and appropriately responding to this matter.”

The district also reminded people that, “counselors are available for any student who may need support at this time."

Antigo police continue to investigate the situation. Ortega's next court appearance is scheduled for December 8 at the Langlade County Courthouse.