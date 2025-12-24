Man charged with attempted homicide in Lac du Flambeau
A Lac du Flambeau man faces a charge of attempted first degree intentional homicide in an attack in mid-December.
A criminal complaint says 42-year-old Brett La Barge hit a woman in the head with a hammer multiple times while she was sleeping.
La Barge reportedly told officers voices in his head told him to kill the victim.
The woman was taken to a hospital in Woodruff, and airlifted to another hospital in Wausau.
She remained hospitalized with serious injuries as of December 17th.
Bond for La Barge was set at $300,000 at a court appearance December 23rd in Vilas County.
He’ll be back in court for an adjourned initial appearance on December 29th.