Man charged with attempted homicide in Lac du Flambeau

WXPR | By WAOW Television,
John Burton
Published December 24, 2025 at 6:58 AM CST
Brett La Barge
Brett La Barge

A Lac du Flambeau man faces a charge of attempted first degree intentional homicide in an attack in mid-December.

A criminal complaint says 42-year-old Brett La Barge hit a woman in the head with a hammer multiple times while she was sleeping.

La Barge reportedly told officers voices in his head told him to kill the victim.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Woodruff, and airlifted to another hospital in Wausau.

She remained hospitalized with serious injuries as of December 17th.

Bond for La Barge was set at $300,000 at a court appearance December 23rd in Vilas County.

He’ll be back in court for an adjourned initial appearance on December 29th.
