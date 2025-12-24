Man charged with attempted homicide in Lac du Flambeau

A Lac du Flambeau man faces a charge of attempted first degree intentional homicide in an attack in mid-December.

A criminal complaint says 42-year-old Brett La Barge hit a woman in the head with a hammer multiple times while she was sleeping.

La Barge reportedly told officers voices in his head told him to kill the victim.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Woodruff, and airlifted to another hospital in Wausau.

She remained hospitalized with serious injuries as of December 17th.

Bond for La Barge was set at $300,000 at a court appearance December 23rd in Vilas County.

He’ll be back in court for an adjourned initial appearance on December 29th.