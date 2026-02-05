Mental responsibility trial rescheduled for teen accused in the death at Wisconsin's juvenile prison in Lincoln County

The mental responsibility trial for a teen who caused the death of a counselor at Wisconsin’s youth prison in Lincoln County has been rescheduled for October.

17-year-old Javarius Hurd pled guilty to second degree reckless homicide and battery by a prisoner, but claimed he was not responsible due to mental disease or defect.

A trial had originally been scheduled this month on whether Hurd should go to prison or be sent to a mental institution.

However, concerns about finding enough jurors forced a delay, with both the defense and prosecution requesting a continuance.

Trial is now scheduled for October 21st, with about 400 jury questionnaires to be sent out.

Hurd is accused in the death of counselor Corey Proulx, who was struck by Hurd and died after falling and hitting his head in June of 2024