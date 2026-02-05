© 2026 WXPR
Mental responsibility trial rescheduled for teen accused in the death at Wisconsin's juvenile prison in Lincoln County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published February 5, 2026 at 6:40 AM CST
Lincoln Hills School and Copper Lake School are shown on Nov. 1, 2024, in Irma, Wis. A proposal by Gov. Tony Evers would close the beleaguered juvenile justice complex and fund construction of a youth facility in Dane County.
Drake White-Bergey for Wisconsin Watch
Lincoln Hills School and Copper Lake School are shown on Nov. 1, 2024, in Irma, Wis. A proposal by Gov. Tony Evers would close the beleaguered juvenile justice complex and fund construction of a youth facility in Dane County.

The mental responsibility trial for a teen who caused the death of a counselor at Wisconsin’s youth prison in Lincoln County has been rescheduled for October.

17-year-old Javarius Hurd pled guilty to second degree reckless homicide and battery by a prisoner, but claimed he was not responsible due to mental disease or defect.

A trial had originally been scheduled this month on whether Hurd should go to prison or be sent to a mental institution.

However, concerns about finding enough jurors forced a delay, with both the defense and prosecution requesting a continuance.

Trial is now scheduled for October 21st, with about 400 jury questionnaires to be sent out.

Hurd is accused in the death of counselor Corey Proulx, who was struck by Hurd and died after falling and hitting his head in June of 2024
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
