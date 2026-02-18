© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Wausau Fire Division Chief to enter pleas related to drug thefts

WXPR | By John Burton
Published February 18, 2026 at 6:48 AM CST
Jared Thompson
Jared Thompson

A plea agreement has been reached for a former Division Chief in the Wausau Fire Department accused of stealing pain medication.

Investigators believe 46-year-old Jared Thompson took nearly 1,100 vials of fentanyl and hydromorphone from the department.

The thefts may have started in early 2024.

Co-workers reported concerns after finding signs of drug use in a station bathroom.

Thompson is charged with three counts of misconduct in office and two counts of theft.

Online court records show he is now scheduled to enter pleas and be sentenced on March 9th.
Tags
Crime & Courts drugsDrug abuseWausauWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content