Former Wausau Fire Division Chief to enter pleas related to drug thefts

A plea agreement has been reached for a former Division Chief in the Wausau Fire Department accused of stealing pain medication.

Investigators believe 46-year-old Jared Thompson took nearly 1,100 vials of fentanyl and hydromorphone from the department.

The thefts may have started in early 2024.

Co-workers reported concerns after finding signs of drug use in a station bathroom.

Thompson is charged with three counts of misconduct in office and two counts of theft.

Online court records show he is now scheduled to enter pleas and be sentenced on March 9th.