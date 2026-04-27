Investigation underway of funds misused at the Forest County Humane Society

The new Board of Directors for the Forest County Humane Society reports they’ve found some funds were misused.

An entirely new board took office in January.

A short time later, they identified financial irregularities and missing funds.

An internal review and investigation by the Crandon Police Department showed a former board member made nearly $44-thousand dollars in unauthorized Amazon purchases.

They say the person involved has agreed to repay the full amount immediately to the Forest County Humane Society.

A comprehensive audit is now underway to be sure all funds are accounted for.

The matter has been referred to the Forest County District Attorney’s Office.

In a Facebook post, the new board said it is fully committed to moving the organization forward with a strong emphasis on transparency, accountability, and the well-being of the animals they serve.

Their priorities included:

