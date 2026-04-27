© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Investigation underway of funds misused at the Forest County Humane Society

WXPR | By John Burton
Published April 27, 2026 at 7:14 AM CDT
Forest County Humane Society
Forest County Humane Society
/
Facebook
Forest County Humane Society

The new Board of Directors for the Forest County Humane Society reports they’ve found some funds were misused.

An entirely new board took office in January.

A short time later, they identified financial irregularities and missing funds.

An internal review and investigation by the Crandon Police Department showed a former board member made nearly $44-thousand dollars in unauthorized Amazon purchases.

They say the person involved has agreed to repay the full amount immediately to the Forest County Humane Society.

A comprehensive audit is now underway to be sure all funds are accounted for.
The matter has been referred to the Forest County District Attorney’s Office.

In a Facebook post, the new board said it is fully committed to moving the organization forward with a strong emphasis on transparency, accountability, and the well-being of the animals they serve.

Their priorities included:

  • Strengthening organizational policies and financial oversight
  • Ensuring responsible and ethical management, while supporting staff
  • Maintaining high standards of care and placement for animals
  • Rebuilding trust within the community
Tags
Crime & Courts CrandonHumane SocietyForest CountyWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate
Related Content