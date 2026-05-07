© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Teen withdraws plea in death of councilor a youth prison in Lincoln County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published May 7, 2026 at 6:56 AM CDT
Lincoln Hills and Copper Lak
WAOW Television
Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake Schools

A teen accused in the death of a counselor at Wisconsin’s youth prison in Lincoln County has withdrawn his plea.

18-year-old Javarius Hurd had entered an agreement where he pled guilty to second degree reckless homicide but claimed he was not mentally responsible for the crime.

A trial had been scheduled to determine if he should go to prison or a mental facility, but that is now off the books.

Hurd apparently hopes to have his case sent to the juvenile system, after a recent appeals court decision impacted considerations for such a transfer.

He was originally charged as an adult because of the seriousness of the crime, even though he was 16 when it happened.

A previous attempt by the defense to send him to juvenile court had failed.

After the withdrawal of Hurd’s plea, the state upgraded the charge against him to first degree reckless homicide.

Hurd is accused in the death of counselor Corey Proulx, who was struck by Hurd and died after falling and hitting his head in June of 2024.
Tags
Crime & Courts Lincoln HillsLincoln Countyjuvenile justice systemWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate
Related Content