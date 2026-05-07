Teen withdraws plea in death of councilor a youth prison in Lincoln County

A teen accused in the death of a counselor at Wisconsin’s youth prison in Lincoln County has withdrawn his plea.

18-year-old Javarius Hurd had entered an agreement where he pled guilty to second degree reckless homicide but claimed he was not mentally responsible for the crime.

A trial had been scheduled to determine if he should go to prison or a mental facility, but that is now off the books.

Hurd apparently hopes to have his case sent to the juvenile system, after a recent appeals court decision impacted considerations for such a transfer.

He was originally charged as an adult because of the seriousness of the crime, even though he was 16 when it happened.

A previous attempt by the defense to send him to juvenile court had failed.

After the withdrawal of Hurd’s plea, the state upgraded the charge against him to first degree reckless homicide.

Hurd is accused in the death of counselor Corey Proulx, who was struck by Hurd and died after falling and hitting his head in June of 2024.