Theft charge filed after money goes missing at Forest County Humane Society

A Crandon woman has been charged with theft in a business setting.

That after $44-thousand went missing from the Forest County Humane Society.

52-year-old Denise Bostron made her first appearance in Forest County Circuit Court on the charge Tuesday.

Online court records show a $5-thousand dollar signature bond was ordered, with a preliminary hearing scheduled July 15th.

In April, the new Board of Directors for the Forest County Humane Society reported they found some funds were misused.

An entirely new board took office in January.

A short time later, they identified financial irregularities and missing funds.

An internal review and investigation by the Crandon Police Department showed a former board member made close to $44-thousand in unauthorized Amazon purchases.