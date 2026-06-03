© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Theft charge filed after money goes missing at Forest County Humane Society

WXPR | By John Burton
Published June 3, 2026 at 8:08 AM CDT
Forest County Humane Society
Forest County Humane Society
/
Facebook
Forest County Humane Society

A Crandon woman has been charged with theft in a business setting.

That after $44-thousand went missing from the Forest County Humane Society.

52-year-old Denise Bostron made her first appearance in Forest County Circuit Court on the charge Tuesday.

Online court records show a $5-thousand dollar signature bond was ordered, with a preliminary hearing scheduled July 15th.

In April, the new Board of Directors for the Forest County Humane Society reported they found some funds were misused.

An entirely new board took office in January.

A short time later, they identified financial irregularities and missing funds.

An internal review and investigation by the Crandon Police Department showed a former board member made close to $44-thousand in unauthorized Amazon purchases.
Tags
Crime & Courts Humane SocietytheftForest CountyWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate
Related Content