Suspect taken into custody in Eagle River drug overdose death

A suspect is in custody following the death of a woman in a drug overdose in Eagle River earlier this week.

Eagle River Police say a number of agencies executed a search warrant in the Town of Lac du Flambeau.

Two people were taken into custody, but they were not arrested in connection to the overdose case.

The suspect had left the Town of Lac du Flambeau before the search warrant was served.

The Portage County Sheriff Office did a traffic stop and took the suspect into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Eagle River Police extended their condolences to the family of the victim of the Tuesday morning overdose, Sabrina Cross.