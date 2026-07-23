New pilot program seeks to make domestic abuse restraining order requests easier to file

The Wisconsin Court System has begun a pilot program to make it easier for people to file petitions for domestic abuse temporary restraining orders.

The new, online, mobile-first portal will be tried out in eight counties before eventually going statewide.

The plain-language portal will let people generate court forms and submit them to circuit court.

“When survivors of domestic violence come to the court system seeking protection, it is our job to make sure the process is as clear, accessible, and supportive as possible,” Chief Justice Jill J. Karofsky said. “We hope that this portal makes it easier for courageous survivors to file for restraining orders.”

Feedback from the pilot sites will be used to refine the portal before it is made available statewide by the end of August.

“This pilot gives us the opportunity to test the portal in real court settings, learn from the people who use it, and make improvements before statewide launch,” Director of State Courts Audrey K. Skwierawski said. “At its core, this work is about making an urgent court process clearer and more manageable for people seeking protection, while supporting the judges, clerks, advocates, attorneys, and court staff who serve them.”

Counties participating in the pilot program are Adams, Barron, Brown, Dane, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Sauk, and Waukesha.