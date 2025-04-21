© 2025 WXPR
Specially trained nurses available to help victims of sexual assault and domestic violence

WXPR | By John Burton,
Aspirus Health
Published April 21, 2025 at 6:27 AM CDT
Aspirus Langlade Hospital
Nick Robinson
/
WAOW Television
Aspirus Langlade Hospital

Specially trained nurses can help when victims of sexual assault or domestic violence come forward.

Aspirus Health has Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners available at a number of facilities.

Rhonda Knoblock works out of Aspirus Langlade Hospital, and stays the SANE nurses are there for the victim.

"They've had their choices taken away from them," said Knoblock. "So we want to give those back to them. If they decide they want us to collect evidence, we will. If they decide they don’t want us to, we won’t. But we want to be there for them to provide the resources and care they need to help them through this time."

Beyond medical care, survivors can connect with trained advocates who provide guidance and emotional support. These services are available at multiple Aspirus locations, making care more accessible, especially in rural communities.

SANE nurses can provide information on resources available, even if someone chooses not to have an exam.

The Aspirus SANE Program is available at the following locations:

  • Aspirus Ironwood Hospital – (906) 932-2525
  • Aspirus Langlade Hospital – (715) 623-2331
  • Aspirus Medford Hospital – (715) 748-8100
  • Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital – (715) 361-2000
  • Aspirus Stanley Hospital – (715) 644-5530
  • Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital – (715) 346-5000
  • Aspirus Wausau Hospital – (715) 847-2121
  • Aspirus Wisconsin Rapids Hospital – (715) 423-6060
  • Howard Young Medical Center – (715) 356-8000 

April is sexual assault awareness month.

Support for local health coverage on WXPR is brought to you in part by a grant from the Rhinelander Health Foundation
