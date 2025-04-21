Specially trained nurses available to help victims of sexual assault and domestic violence

Specially trained nurses can help when victims of sexual assault or domestic violence come forward.

Aspirus Health has Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners available at a number of facilities.

Rhonda Knoblock works out of Aspirus Langlade Hospital, and stays the SANE nurses are there for the victim.

"They've had their choices taken away from them," said Knoblock. "So we want to give those back to them. If they decide they want us to collect evidence, we will. If they decide they don’t want us to, we won’t. But we want to be there for them to provide the resources and care they need to help them through this time."

Beyond medical care, survivors can connect with trained advocates who provide guidance and emotional support. These services are available at multiple Aspirus locations, making care more accessible, especially in rural communities.

SANE nurses can provide information on resources available, even if someone chooses not to have an exam.

The Aspirus SANE Program is available at the following locations:



Aspirus Ironwood Hospital – (906) 932-2525

Aspirus Langlade Hospital – (715) 623-2331

Aspirus Medford Hospital – (715) 748-8100

Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital – (715) 361-2000

Aspirus Stanley Hospital – (715) 644-5530

Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital – (715) 346-5000

Aspirus Wausau Hospital – (715) 847-2121

Aspirus Wisconsin Rapids Hospital – (715) 423-6060

Howard Young Medical Center – (715) 356-8000

April is sexual assault awareness month.

Support for local health coverage on WXPR is brought to you in part by a grant from the Rhinelander Health Foundation