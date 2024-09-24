© 2024 WXPR
Program to aid sexual assault victims now available at Aspirus Langlade Hospital

WXPR | By WAOW Television Nick Robinson
Published September 24, 2024 at 6:57 AM CDT
Aspirus Langlade Hospital
Nick Robinson
/
WAOW Television
Aspirus Langlade Hospital

The Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Program, or SANE, will now be offered at Aspirus Langlade in order to help victims get the care they need.

During one of the most traumatic moments of someone's life, Aspirus Langlade will now be able to give those people help. Assault victims will be able to go to the emergency department, where a qualified nurse will take them to a private area for an exam.

There, the nurse will ask the victim about what happened, give them a physical exam, and offer a risk assessment for sexually transmitted infections. There are also able to put patients in touch with sexual assault advocates.

SANE exams can be done up to five days after the incident, and if a patient chooses not to report, their test will be sent to the state crime lab.

Langlade is now the eighth Aspirus location to offer these services.
