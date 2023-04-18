Six Aspirus Hospitals offer SANE Program services to sexual assault survivors

Roughly one in three women and one in five men from Wisconsin will experience sexual violence in their lifetime.

Aspirus wants sexual assault victims to know there is support for them.

The SANE Program is available at six Aspirus hospitals.

SANE stands for Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner.

Nurses trained in this program learn how to treat patients physically and mentally after a sexual assault.

“A lot of our exams encompass trauma-informed care. A patient has been through a traumatic event and therefore we give them their autonomy during this exam and allow them to make choices for themselves. Some of the choices they can make are about what services they want us to provide for them,” said Amy Riegert, Registered Nurse and SANE Coordinator with Aspirus Health.

SANE Nurses are also trained in how to collect forensic evidence.

If a victim chooses to report to the police that evidence will be processed.

If not, the evidence will go to the state crime lab where it will be held for up to 10 years in case the person changes their mind.

Riegert says a recent initiative from the state also lets people track their kits.

“It’s called the track kit initiative. This is a website that the patient can go to see where that chain of custody is with their kit. That it came from the SANE nurse to law enforcement to the state crime lab and you can see that it’s processing. That gives them a little more control about their case and where the progress is for that,” said Riegert.

The services are offered through the hospital’s emergency departments.

Aspirus SANE exams can be done up to 120 hours, or five days, after an assault.

Support for survivors of sexual assault is available. To contact Aspirus SANE in your area, call:



Aspirus Wausau Hospital: 715-847-2121

Howard Young Medical Center: 715-356-8000

Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital: 715-361-2000

Aspirus Riverview Hospital: 715-423-6060

Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital: 715-346-5000

Aspirus Ironwood Hospital: 906-932-2525

To speak with someone anonymously, the following 24/7 free confidential hotlines are available:

