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Man found dead after police chase in the Merrill area apparently shot himself

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 30, 2026 at 6:35 AM CDT
Edward Kimmel

A man found dead in a crashed vehicle after a police chase in the Merrill area apparently took his own life.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office was asked to review the case.

They say 48-year-old John Wallace of Oregon, Wisconsin appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Earlier this week, Lincoln County Deputies told the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office a pursuit was heading south on County Road K and entering Marathon County.

A few minutes later, Lincoln County deputies said the vehicle they were pursuing had crashed at County Road K and Rainbow Drive in Marathon County.

Deputies found Wallace dead inside the vehicle.

Law enforcement had not fired weapons during the incident.
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Crime & Courts Lincoln County SheriffMarathon County Sheriff's Officecar chaseWXPR News
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