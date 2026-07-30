Man found dead after police chase in the Merrill area apparently shot himself

A man found dead in a crashed vehicle after a police chase in the Merrill area apparently took his own life.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office was asked to review the case.

They say 48-year-old John Wallace of Oregon, Wisconsin appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Earlier this week, Lincoln County Deputies told the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office a pursuit was heading south on County Road K and entering Marathon County.

A few minutes later, Lincoln County deputies said the vehicle they were pursuing had crashed at County Road K and Rainbow Drive in Marathon County.

Deputies found Wallace dead inside the vehicle.

Law enforcement had not fired weapons during the incident.