Police chase that began in Lincoln County ends with the driver dead following a crash

A police chase that began in Lincoln County ended with the driver found dead in a crashed vehicle.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says they got notice from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office that a chase was coming their way.

The pursuit was heading south on County Road K, and entering Marathon County.

A few minutes later, Lincoln County deputies said the vehicle they were pursuing had crashed at County Road K and Rainbow Drive in Marathon County.

Deputies found a man dead inside the vehicle.

An outside agency, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, will lead the investigation.

They’ll be assisted by the Portage County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.

All involved deputies were wearing body-worn cameras and were operating fully marked squad cars equipped with in-car camera systems.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office are cooperating with the investigation, and any deputies who were directly involved have been assigned to administrative duties, consistent with agency policies.