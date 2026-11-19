A child pornography investigation leads to prison time for an Ironwood man.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old George Hilty has been sentenced for crimes in both Michigan and Wisconsin.

In the Iron County case, he was sentenced to serve three years in prison, followed by three years extended supervision for possession of child pornography.

Hilty was found guilty of Aggravated Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material in Gogebic County and sentenced to a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 10.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had led to the investigation.

It regarded potential Child Sexual Abuse Material at an establishment in Mercer.

It was traced to the place where Hilty worked.

On January 28, 2026, an arrest warrant was issued for Hilty.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office assisted the Ironwood Public Safety Department, the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in arresting Hilty in Ironwood without incident.

His electronic devices were seized, and subsequent criminal charges were filed.

Search warrants served by Iron County Sheriff's Office ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) fielded multiple files of CSAM totaling 777 digital media files.