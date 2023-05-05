Investigators update search for missing woman in Marathon County

The disappearance of a woman continues to baffle Marathon County Sheriff's investigators.

Captain Jeff Steffonek updated the case of Tara Sullivan.

“We have no major leads right now as to Tara’s whereabouts. We’re still considering all options, whether there’s foul play or not, and we’re trying to leave no stone unturned”, said Steffonek.

Steffonek says that means all options are on the table.

“There’s still a possibility that she left, she doesn’t want to be found. Of course the other end of the spectrum is there could be foul play and she’s been a victim. Of course we would want to fully investigate that as well”.

Steffonek adds that they are hoping to unlock Sullivan's phone to see if it could contain some clues.

That’s a dead end for now because technology hasn't caught up to the latest operating system update for the phone.

Steffonek described some of the suspicious circumstances they found at Sullivan’s home when they tried to return her cell phone after it was found a few weeks ago.

“They found her garage door was severely smashed. They could see that a car had exited the garage without opening the garage door. That was matched up to damage on Tara’s vehicle, so we believe it was her car that backed out of the garage”.

Steffonek says at this time they don't even have enough evidence to justify a ground search with volunteers, so none are planned.

Steffonek says they have made contact with many of her friends and co-workers including some in the Fox Valley.

None of them have been able to provide any details of what may have happened the night Sullivan went missing.

Many of them add that she had been distant in the days leading up to her disappearance. Anyone with information on Sullivan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.