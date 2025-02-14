Warnings issued about scam calls

Authorities across north central Wisconsin are warning people about scam attempts underway.

The Vilas County Sheriff's Office says someone is calling people and pretending to be a relative in trouble, or a bail bondsman or lawyer representing a relative. They then request large amounts of cash.

In Crandon, the police department says similar scams are underway, with callers claiming they're in trouble and need money.

The Rhinelander Police Department, Oneida County Sheriff's Office and Forest County Sheriff's Office also sent out warnings to community members.

They say senior citizens are the targeted age group.

If you receive what you believe is a scam call, or someone comes to your residence to collect bail money, authorities urge you to call them and report it.