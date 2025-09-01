Investigators hope new sketches can identify a woman who's skeletal remains were found in Florence County

Investigators hope new composite sketches can help identify a woman found dead in Florence County.

The woman’s skeletal remains were discovered in October of 2022.

A hunter found the remains in a wooded rural area of Florence County.

She was dead for an estimated 2 to 15 years before the discovery of the remains.

Forensic artists have composed three renditions of what the woman may have looked like when she was alive.

Efforts have been made to use DNA technology to identify the woman, but so far that hasn’t been successful.

However, it has been able to exclude known missing persons from the Florence County area, the state of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Based on data received from forensic examinations conducted of the remains, including dental examinations and a soil assessment of the area where the remains were recovered, the remains are believed to be characteristic of the following:



An adult female

30 – 83 years of age at the time of death

4’8 – 5’4 in height

White and / or Hispanic

Had been deceased for two to fifteen years prior to the discovery of the remains

The public may view English and Spanish versions of a poster containing the composite sketches:



If anyone has information about the identity of the individual or their death, they should contact the DCI mainline at 608-266-1671 or the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch non-emergency number at 715-528-3346. Please reference Florence County Jane Doe, DCI case 22-7814, when calling.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Florence County Coroner’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and numerous other local and out-of-state law enforcement agencies and forensic professionals.