Raising awareness about online threats to young people

The new school year has begun - and now state leaders are raising the alarm about dangers lurking online aimed at kids.

Attorney general Josh Kaul - local law enforcement and school safety officials discussed ways to better protect children as they navigate the online world.

When most parents were growing up - safety meant looking both ways before crossing the street or not talking to strangers.

But these days - kids are facing a very different environment online that can be just as or even more dangerous.

Speaking Tuesday in Kronewetter - attorney general Josh Kaul along with other state and local leaders expressed how the online environment has continued to lead to tragic consequences for families across the state.

"It's led to tragic consequences for some victims. Including mental health crisis and suicide,” says Josh Kaul, Attorney General.

They say in recent years there has been a dramatic rise in online dangers towards kids -- specifically in sextortion.

"There was over 55% increase from 2022. And this year we are definitely on track to exceed last year's numbers,” says Jesse Crowe. DOJ ICAC Commander.

The good news is work is being done to provide spaces of comfort and support where victims and their families can reach out for help.

“And so we need to have many places where kids can get support and Office of School Safety Speak up Speak Out is one of those places,” says Trish Kilpin, Director of the Office of School Safety.

A mother who lost her son to suicide as a victim to sextortion says the conversation itself needs to change.

"If this happens because you are 15 and you are a victim we can fix it,” Brittney Bohn Bird, mother of Bradyn Michael Bohn.

And that we can't expect our kids to not do what kids do at that age.

"We can't keep up, the tech companies can't keep up, we cannot expect our children to keep up,” says Bird.

"That these monsters are out there and they do not care what happens to our children,” says Bird.

Change will only come with persistence and open conversations with kids at home and schools are key to keeping them safe.

"We have to keep advocating for it. The only way that this changes because it won't stop, is our voices being louder than anyone else on the internet,” says Bird.

For more resources and information you can find a link here.