'Tis the season for scams; AARP warns people to be prepared

Scam artists rarely take a day off but experts warned they do shift to a higher gear during the holiday season and seniors are often their favorite target.

Whether they want you to give them cash or steal your identity, falling for a scam can be emotionally painful and expensive.

Karen Morgan, a fraud prevention volunteer for AARP, said if you do not know who is calling you, be extra careful.

"Usually the contact comes from out of the blue, there's urgency connected to the contact and there's a demand for money," Morgan explained. "What we say at AARP is that people need to pause, reflect and protect."

Morgan pointed out con artists often use tricks such as problems with delivering a package, pretending to be a relative in need of help or offering you an investment which is too good to be true. An AARP survey found four in 10 Americans said they have lost money or had sensitive information used fraudulently.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, theft through fraud has surged over the last five years, with losses jumping from $5.9 billion in 2021 to more than $12 billion in 2024. Morgan added fraudulent scams often go unreported.

"One reason why scams are so successful is that people fail to report them because they're ashamed, they feel like it's their fault," Morgan observed. "None of that is true: It's not your fault, it's the criminal's fault. So please report it, it's the only way to hold criminals accountable."

She stressed it is important to notify your bank or other financial institution if you have been defrauded. She explained filing a report with your local police, state attorney general and the FTC is an important step in preventing future scams.

The AARP Fraud Watch Network has trained volunteers who offer victim support for people who have been defrauded.