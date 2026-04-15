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Iron County Sheriff announces retirement plans

WXPR | By John Burton
Published April 15, 2026 at 6:54 AM CDT
Iron County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Iron County Sheriff's Office
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Iron County Sheriff's Office vehicle

Another Northwoods Sheriff announces plans to retire.

Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich says after much consideration with his family, he will retire at the end of his current term.

“I am deeply grateful to the citizens of Iron County for the trust you have placed in me during these last two terms,” said Samardich in a statement. “Serving this community has truly been and continues to be an honor.”

He expressed gratitude to the citizens of Iron County for the trust they placed in him for his terms as sheriff.

Samardich has served Iron County for 32 years, including the last eight as sheriff.

“Thank you to my family, my deputies, county officials, and every resident who has supported our work. I look forward to finishing my term with the same dedication and commitment I have given throughout my career,” said Samardich.

The sheriffs of Langlade and Lincoln Counties also recently announced plans to retire when their current terms conclude.
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Crime law enforcementIron CountyIron County Sherriff's OfficeWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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