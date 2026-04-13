Sheriffs plan to retire in both Lincoln and Langlade counties

Sheriffs in both Lincoln and Langlade Counties plan to retire.

In Lincoln County, Sheriff Ken Schneider announced he will retire at the end of the year and will not be a candidate for sheriff in 2026.

He thanked all those who supported him during his two terms as sheriff and expressed pride in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and thanks to all who work there.

“The kind words of support, the notes of gratitude, or the honk and waves as people go by will truly be missed,” said Sheriff Schneider in a statement.

“I am very proud of this agency, and thankful for all of the people that work here. Please continue to show your support to the next Sheriff and all those that work with him to keep Lincoln County safe.”

In Langlade County, Sheriff Mark Westen said serving as sheriff since 2017 has been the most rewarding and significant part of his professional career.

Westen said he will retire from law enforcement when his term ends in January, capping a 33 year career.

"In January of 2027, I will have completed over 33 years in law enforcement and after significant reflection and consideration, I would like to announce I will not be seeking re-election for the 2027-2030 term," Sheriff Westen said in a news release.

Westen thanked past and present sheriff's office staff, as well as the Badger State Sheriff's Association and the community, for their support.