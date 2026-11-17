An Oneida County homeowner shot a 35-year-old man dead after he tried to push his way into a house.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday, they got a call from an elderly woman that an intoxicated man had walked into her residence.

She got the man outside, but he pounded on the door aggressively before leaving.

Just three minutes later, a neighboring 75-year-old property owner called and said he shot someone trying to enter his residence.

Initial investigation showed the 35-year-old pounded on the side of the residence before finding the front door.

The man inside armed himself with a handgun before opening the door.

The suspect grabbed the man’s glasses and tried to push his way in, at which point the property owner shot him.

Emergency responders attempted to save the man’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

On scene assisting the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office included personnel from the Minocqua Police Department, Woodruff Police Department, Oneida County Ambulance Medic-4, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office.