Donor Advised Funds

Support WXPR Through Your Donor Advised Fund
About Donor Advised Funds (DAF)
A Donor Advised Fund (DAF) is a charitable giving account managed by a sponsoring organization that gives you the flexibility to recommend the amount and frequency of donations to WXPR and other qualifying charitable organizations. You can recommend a gift now or establish a recurring gift, all while benefiting from an immediate tax deduction. DAFs offer a simple and efficient way to manage your philanthropic goals.

How to Give Through Your Donor Advised Fund
You can recommend a gift for WXPR by following these three simple steps:

  1. Contact your fund representative to inform them that you would like to direct funds from your Donor Advised Fund to WXPR.
     
  2. Provide the following information:
    • WXPR's Legal Name:
      White Pine Community Broadcasting, Inc.

    • WXPR's Federal Tax ID:
      39-1341618

    • WXPR's Mailing Address:
      WXPR Public Radio
      28 N. Stevens Street
      Rhinelander, WI 54501
  3. Please ask your fund representative to include your full name and address on the distribution, so we can properly acknowledge your generosity.

Connection is what we do best — reach out anytime to talk about giving through your DAF.

