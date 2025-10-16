Donor Advised Funds
Support WXPR Through Your Donor Advised Fund
About Donor Advised Funds (DAF)
A Donor Advised Fund (DAF) is a charitable giving account managed by a sponsoring organization that gives you the flexibility to recommend the amount and frequency of donations to WXPR and other qualifying charitable organizations. You can recommend a gift now or establish a recurring gift, all while benefiting from an immediate tax deduction. DAFs offer a simple and efficient way to manage your philanthropic goals.
How to Give Through Your Donor Advised Fund
You can recommend a gift for WXPR by following these three simple steps:
- Contact your fund representative to inform them that you would like to direct funds from your Donor Advised Fund to WXPR.
- Provide the following information:
- WXPR's Legal Name:White Pine Community Broadcasting, Inc.
- WXPR's Federal Tax ID:39-1341618
- WXPR's Mailing Address:WXPR Public Radio28 N. Stevens StreetRhinelander, WI 54501
- Please ask your fund representative to include your full name and address on the distribution, so we can properly acknowledge your generosity.
Connection is what we do best — reach out anytime to talk about giving through your DAF.