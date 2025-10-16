About Donor Advised Funds (DAF)

A Donor Advised Fund (DAF) is a charitable giving account managed by a sponsoring organization that gives you the flexibility to recommend the amount and frequency of donations to WXPR and other qualifying charitable organizations. You can recommend a gift now or establish a recurring gift, all while benefiting from an immediate tax deduction. DAFs offer a simple and efficient way to manage your philanthropic goals.

How to Give Through Your Donor Advised Fund

You can recommend a gift for WXPR by following these three simple steps: