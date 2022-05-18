© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

New UW-Madison leader deflects questions about GOP critics

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published May 18, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT
UW-Madison
Pixabay.com

New University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin is trying to stay out of the bitter political fight over her hire.

Mnookin addressed Wisconsin reporters for the first time via Zoom from her office at UCLA's law school on Tuesday.

Asked repeatedly for her reaction to Republican critics painting her as a liberal and GOP threats to restrict UW's funding if she remains chancellor, she said only that she's willing to talk to anyone.

Regents announced they had hired Mnookin to succeed Rebecca Blank on Monday.

Republicans immediately attacked her for donating to Democratic candidates and for supporting critical race theory and COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

One Republican senator threatened to freeze UW tuition and state aid if she remains chancellor.

Tags

Education WXPR NewsUniversity of Wisconsinuw systemUW-Madisonwisconsin gop
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content