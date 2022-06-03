New UW president wants to continue tuition freeze

The University of Wisconsin System's new president wants to continue a freeze on tuition for in-state undergraduates.

Jay Rothman took over as president on Wednesday and held a short question-and-answer session with reporters on Thursday.

He said system officials plan to present their 2022-23 budget to regents next week and the spending plan will include the freeze.

He said it's an important way to maintain enrollment levels.

Tuition for in-state undergraduates has remained flat for the last nine years.