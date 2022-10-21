© 2022 WXPR
Education

Hodag a finalist in best mascot contest

WXPR | By WAOW Television Austin Schindler
Published October 21, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT
other_hodag.jpg
commons.wikimedia.org
/

The Rhinelander Hodags are one of 12 finalists for Best Mascot In America.

The Hodag is a large, carnivorous, spiked beast that comes from Central Wisconsin myth. It soon became part of Rhinelander's history, where they made it their own.

With such a unique name, the Hodag is currently leading the race for the top mascot.

Superintendent Eric Burke of Rhinelander Schools says if you haven't voted, now is the time to push the Hodags to the finish line.

"It's not only for the school district, it's a big part of our image for our entire community. You'll see hodags all over this town and all over our schools. We're all hodags," said Burke.

The final voting for the best mascot is open through this link right now and will close on November 1st.

WAOW Television Austin Schindler
