Effort in Antigo recognizes the work of teachers

For Teacher's Appreciation Week, an Antigo group is making sure area educators are being recognized for their hard work.

North Wood Blooms, the West Family Advisory Network and Sola Eclipse came together to support those who support the youth of Antigo.

Together they are delivering wood flowers to over 400 teachers in Antigo.

"I think it is incredibly important that we recognize the work that our teachers put into their students," Shannon Krimmer, Owner of Sola Eclipse said. "It's not just an 8 to 3 job, nine months out of the year, they are working before school, after school, weekends... the investment they are making in our students is incredible."

All of the profits from the campaign will go towards the Boys and Girls Club in Antigo.

For those interested in sponsoring a flower, go to the North Wood Blooms websitefor more information. They will be accepting sponsors through Sunday, May 12th.