Michigan program unlocks free college education

A new $23 billion education budget plan in Michigan is opening the door for recent high school graduates to attend a community or tribal college, tuition-free. The "Michigan Achievement Scholarship, Community College Guarantee" was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in July - and is expected to save over 18,000 students almost $5,000 each year.

Michelle Richard, deputy director for higher education with the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement and Potential, said this new education initiative is a real game-changer for every high school student in the state.

"So if you graduated the class of 2024, or the class of 2023, you are still eligible to enroll this fall at your local community college and attend tuition free," she said.

Students who qualify for the federal Pell Grant can get an extra $1,000 from the state to help with additional college costs like books and supplies.

Richard stressed that if a student wants to start community college this fall, they need to complete the free application for federal student aid on the MiLEAP website.

Those 21 years old or older can also take advantage of the tuition free option. Richard said $52 million is available in a program called "Michigan Reconnect," designed for older students.

"If you are in the workforce and you're thinking about making a change, Michigan Reconnect offers a tuition free pathway to earn that skills certificate or degree at your local community college - and same application," she added.

The state of Michigan has also established the "Sixty by 30 Goal" aiming for at least 60% of Michiganders to obtain a degree or skill certificate by 2030.

