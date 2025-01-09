Students test their economic knowledge in a competition at Nicolet Area Technical College

The Finance & Investment Challenge Bowl took place at Nicolet College Tuesday.

Student teams from nine different Northwoods schools faced off in quiz-bowl fashion.

With a trip to a state tournament on the line, teams answered a variety of questions.

Organizers and students both say it's a fun learning experience.

"I came here last year, and I had a lot of fun and it's a great opportunity to learn about finance, economics, and accounting," said Ada West, a Three Lakes high school senior.

"You know, the kids learn from each other, and they get immediate feedback from the questions they're answering," said Richard Entenmann, the executive director of Asset Builders. "So yeah, it's a real good format for them."

A Rhinelander team took first, with a Northland Pines team in second.

Those two will go to Madison for the state challenge bowl.