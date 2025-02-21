© 2025 WXPR
Northland Pines District leaders grateful for voter support of funding referendum

WXPR | By WAOW Television Austin Schindler
Published February 21, 2025 at 6:37 AM CST
Northland Pines School District

Leaders in the Northland Pines School District were glad to see voters approve additional revenue.

Northland Pines received 67% approval for a $5.6 million per year referendum for the next three years.

"Northland Pines School District is considered property rich," said Scott Foster, superintendent for the Northland Pines School District. "However, we are a large geographic district that requires more costs than the state model will give us."

The referendum funding will help to keep the district running.

"The money is directly from operations," said Foster. "That includes everything to do with learning, staffing, training, materials, heating and cooling our building, safety is always paramount and costs have risen there."

Foster says Northland Pines wants to give their students the best chance to succeed.

"Our focus is on learning in the classroom and how these dollars can impact all those economic outcomes and prepare our students for like and be good employers, entrepreneurs, leaders, that's what the money is focused on," said Foster.

Voters in the Tomahawk School District also approved a funding referendum Tuesday.
