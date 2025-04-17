Crew to repair the Hodag Dome expected to arrive Monday evening

The School District of Rhinelander says materials and factory technicians to repair the Hodag Dome are expected to arrive in Rhinelander Monday evening.

A power loss caused the dome to deflate and suffer some damage during a spring ice storm, after a backup generator failed to operate.

On Tuesday, the Arizon crew will be on site with all necessary materials in hand.

“Our goal is still to have the dome inflated by the first week in May—weather permitting—and fully operational before graduation at the end of May” said Arizon Vice President Tom Soehngen.

The School District will have a back-up plan of using the Football stadium/gym if for some reason the Dome is not available for graduation.

The district said Pat Kegley, Head of Maintenance, is continuing efforts to determine why the generator failed to operate during the recent power outage. He is working diligently to ensure safeguards are in place to prevent any future failures of this nature.

The district said The Hodag Dome is a vital asset to students, staff, and the greater Rhinelander community, and that the district remains committed to restoring the facility as quickly and safely as possible so that it can continue to support student development and community engagement.