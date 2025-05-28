Michigan expands partnership to help adults return to college

Michiganders who left college early might now have a shot at finishing.

The Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential's growing partnership with ReUp Education is designed to help qualified residents with some college under their belt finally get that diploma.

The initiative involves teaming up with community colleges across Michigan to help bring back 21- to 24-year-olds who started college but didn't finish -- many whose education was disrupted by the pandemic.

Sarah Szurpicki, director of MiLEAP's Sixty by 30 office, said they identified 40,000 eligible Michiganders.

"We know that having a talented workforce in Michigan is, in my view, the most important thing we can do to be helping all of Michiganders be set up for a prosperous future," said Szurpicki, "to have choices in what they're doing."

More than 1 million Michigan residents of working age have some college experience, but no degree.

The goal of the Sixty by 30 initiative is for 60% of the state's working-age adults to have a post-secondary degree.

A recent report from MiLEAP shines a light on why so many adults step away from school - which include work and family pressures, mental-health struggles, tight finances -- and housing and transportation issues.

Szurpicki emphasized that this effort is also about equipping colleges with what they need to support students working toward finishing their degrees.

"ReUp also provides that sort of like an outsider's perspective on anything a particular college can do" said Szurpicki. "They provide feedback directly to the colleges of what they're hearing from the students that they're reaching out to."

According to MiLEAP, more than 200,000 Michiganders who left college now have access to ReUp's coaching and re-enrollment support, many of them qualifying for free tuition through the Michigan Reconnect program.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.