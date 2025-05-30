School District of Rhinelander reports good progress on building projects

The School District of Rhinelander reports good progress on a major building project.

Voters approved a $26-million facilities referendum in April of 2024.

With those funds the district will improve art, music, family and consumer science classrooms in the middle school as well as special education, health, and office areas.

In a Facebook Post, the district said trusses were being set in place for the new Automotive Lab by contractor CD Smith.

Building walls were going up for the Construction/Building Trades Lab at Rhinelander High School.

Both labs are on track for completion in November.

Work on the RHS Science Classrooms begin when school is out.

At James Williams Middle School, construction on the new secure entrance and classroom spaces will begin as soon as the school year wraps up for summer.