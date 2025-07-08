New School District of Crandon administrator begins work

The new administrator of the School District of Crandon is now on the job.

Jason Bertrand started work July 1st.

“As I step into this new role, I do so with appreciation for the values, and the traditions and diversity that make Crandon such an awesome place to be, including the rich cultures of the Potawatomi tribe and our Ojibwe relatives in Mole Lake. I’ve seen firsthand how much pride that this community takes in its school and I’m very, wery proud to be a part of that,” said Bertrand.

He said in a Facebook message that education works best when schools and families are true partners.

“I’m very committed to open communication, strong relationships, and creating a school environment where all families feel welcome, valued and heard. In the coming weeks I’ll be visiting each of the municipalities and tribal nations just to listen, to hear about what concerns, what hopes and any ideas that you have that we can continue to grow stronger together.”

Bertrand says working together can ensure every child feels seen, supported and ready to succeed.

Bertrand most recently was the middle/high school principal with the Laona School District, and previously was the Higher Education Director with the Forest County Potawatomi.