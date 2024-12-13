Crandon School District announces hiring of new administrator

The Crandon School District announces a new administrator has been hired.

Jason Bertrand will begin his position with the Crandon School District July 1st of 2025.

He’s a familiar face in the area, having come to the Crandon community 10 years ago when he became the Higher Education Director with the Forest County Potawatomi.

He joined the Laona School District in 2017, where he is currently the middle/high school principal.

Bertrand lives in Crandon with his wife and three children.