Survey: Gen Z teens don’t know their options after high school

Most Gen Z high school students and their parents are unaware of the range of options available to kids after graduation, according to a new survey.

The Gallup Panel findings revealed more than half of families know "a great deal" about working at a paid job or earning a bachelor's degree but feel far less informed about alternatives, such as certification programs or apprenticeships.

Jeff Bulanda, vice president of the American Student Assistance Center for Career Navigation at the nonprofit Jobs for the Future, said too often, family conversations about postgraduation plans occur too late.

"Young people actually really trust and rely on their parents' guidance," Bulanda explained. "Ninety percent of young people said they rely on their parents' guidance when it comes to education and careers."

In the survey, just over half of all parents reported they "frequently" have those conversations with their high-school-age child, raising to 65% among parents with high school seniors. Bulanda pointed out students engaged in the discussions are far more likely to show interest in career and education alternatives.

Experts noted without early and well-informed discussions, students are often forced to make life-shaping decisions on their own. Working parents' schedules and a severe shortage of high school guidance counselors nationwide can add to students feeling unprepared.

Bulanda added Jobs for the Future is working to build an online navigation tool to help students better connect their interests to potential career pathways and inform graduates entering the workforce about the right questions to ask.

"Does this employer offer tuition assistance or some form of education benefit?" Bulanda asked. "Where they may start in a front-line job but have the ability to earn money, as well as have their employer pay for their education."

Bulanda stressed today, fewer than three in 10 high schoolers say they feel "very prepared" to pursue postsecondary options. Uncertainty about federal spending for higher education does not help. He emphasized the key is to take a step back and consider all potential funding sources, including at the state and local level, where grants for short-term training programs often help move students into in-demand careers.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.