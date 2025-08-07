Program offers students a direct path for admission for many UW schools

Nearly 34,000 high school seniors from 467 schools across Wisconsin recently received admission offers from the Universities of Wisconsin.

It comes under the second year of Direct Admit Wisconsin.

The program allows qualified high school students from participating schools to automatically be admitted to UW schools without having to submit an application.

Students must choose to participate in the program and are admitted based upon their grades and coursework after completion of their junior year.

This years numbers were an increase of 155 schools and at least 9,000 students compared to 2024.,

All UW universities except UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse, and UW-Madison participate in Direct Admit Wisconsin.

“Finding the right UW could not be easier for high school seniors,” UWs President Jay Rothman said. “Direct Admit Wisconsin lets students and parents know they have a home at the Universities of Wisconsin.”

Last month, the UWs launched the latest round of Direct Admit Wisconsin with the release of automatic offers of admission to high school seniors, the Class of 2026.

Students interested in any of the Universities of Wisconsin can also go to wisconsin.edu any time to learn more about the state’s constellation of 13 public universities.