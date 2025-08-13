Groundbreaking for a new elementary school for the Unified School District of Antigo

John H. Bradley will be the name of the new consolidated elementary school, serving kids from preschool to 4th grade.

The building was the largest priority of the Unified School District of Antigo's $54 million capital referendum, which was approved by community members in the November 5, 2024 election.

"As we break this ground today, we are not just launching a construction project we are actually planting seeds of future opportunities," said Antigo School Board President, Danny Pyeatt,

ASD used to have three elementary schools, including East Elementary, which is currently vacant, will be put up for sale, according to District Administrator, Glenda Oginski. The Antigo School Board is still in talks of what will be done with both West and North Elementary Schools.

As for the new building, ASD stresses that this school will be meant to serve the students.

"May this be a place where you are loved, a place where your dreams take root, where your confidence grows, and where your love of learning is nurtured every single day," said Oginski.

"This will be your home away from home, a launch pad for future successes, but most of all, your foundation for educational experience," said Pyeatt.

Administrators and board members also highlighted the importance of naming the building after John H. Bradley, who was a native of Antigo, serving in the United States Navy during World War II. Bradley's family was in attendance for the groundbreaking ceremony.

ASD believes that a brand new building with what they say will address a need for an improved learning environment will in turn benefit the quality of students education.

"We know from studies that the learning environments directly impact the academic outcomes," said Jake Leiterman, Director of Buildings and Grounds. "So, we want to make that learning environment when those kids walk in the best possible."

The new elementary school was the Unified School District of Antigo's main priority within their referendum. The current projected move in time for the building is December of 2026.

The district will also look to make modifications to the middle schools and high school. ASD is currently in the design and bidding process with those projects, which will update the HVAC systems, electrical systems, and fire alarm systems within the buildings.