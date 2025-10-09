Teacher retention improving after downturn during pandemic

New data shows Wisconsin schools are still feeling the effects of teacher and leadership turnover -- but there are signs of improvement.

While turnover rates across Wisconsin remain higher than before the pandemic, the Merrill school district says it's seeing growth – with more teachers on staff this year than in the past two years.

Wisconsin policy forum states: in 2023 there was a peak in teachers turnover -- with almost 16 percent, statewide, either transitioning out of their school district or leaving teaching overall.

And that spike was also the case in Merrill area public schools.

"In the past year especially since covid we 've had a higher turnover rate,” says Heather Soberg, Director of Human Resources at Merrill Area Public Schools.

But over the last two years, the rate has returned to almost the pre-pandemic average and Merrill is doing even better.

"In June of 2024 to May of 2025 we had a 94% teacher and staff retention rate…and our superintendent has been consistent, and this has really led to continuity and a shared vision in our district…I think it's really improved our staff retention rate,” says Soberg.

During high turnover time, like 2023, district leaders say they put a focus on expanding its substitute pool, supporting current teachers, and building a strong culture within the district.

This helped boost retention for the 2025 school year.

"We need to support the teachers we have and show the value of education,” says Soberg.

Merrill school district says staying connected and engaged with their teachers and leaders has helped to build a stronger team and keep those turnover rates low.

To learn more about turnovers in Wisconsin click the link below.

https://wispolicyforum.org/research/a-partial-turnaround-for-turnover-recent-trends-in-teacher-principal-and-superintendent-turnover/