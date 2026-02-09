Crescent Elementary School temporarily went on lockdown Monday “out of an abundance of caution”

Crescent Elementary School within the School District of Rhinelander went on temporary lockdown Monday out of an abundance of caution.

During recess, school staff heard what they believed to be gunshots nearby.

Law enforcement was immediately notified, and the school was placed into lockdown to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

Officers conducted a thorough search of the surrounding area, including the use of a thermal imaging drone. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department also canvassed the neighborhood, and no nearby residents reported hearing or seeing anything of concern.

No evidence of suspicious individuals or activity was found.

The school remained in lockdown for about 45 minutes.

After confirming there was no evidence of a threat, law enforcement cleared the scene, and the school safely returned to normal activities.

At no time was there evidence indicating a risk to the safety of students or staff.

"The school appreciates the swift response of law enforcement and the cooperation of students, staff, and families during this precautionary measure," Superintendent Eric Burke said in a press release.