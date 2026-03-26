Michigan expert: Rural students face barriers to college access

For high school seniors, college application season can be stressful, but for students in rural communities, the challenges can involve more than deadlines and essays.

Experts said rural students face a range of challenges when trying to continue their education after graduation.

Sheneka Williams, professor of educational administration at Michigan State University who specializes in rural education, said one major issue is students in small communities are often overlooked in the recruitment process.

"Particularly big state institutions or highly selective institutions," Williams pointed out. "They are not necessarily doing a deep dive to try and recruit the rural student."

National data reveal about one in five public school students across the nation attend a rural school. Research shows about 90% of rural students graduate from high school, compared to roughly 82% of urban students, but fewer go on to enroll in college.

Rural students who plan to attend college can face barriers long before they fill out an application. In some districts, limited staffing and funding make it harder for schools to offer a full range of classes. Williams noted the gaps can affect students’ readiness.

"Oftentimes, rural schools don't offer a curriculum to have what it takes to get admitted into the big state institutions or highly selective institutions," Williams explained.

Williams stressed improving resources for rural schools and expanding course offerings could help ensure more students are prepared to take the next step.