Northwoods school districts collaborate on college and career pathways for students

Northwoods school districts face challenges ranging from declining enrollment to fewer state dollars.

Despite this, districts are finding ways to ensure students are educated and have a path after high school.

Local school districts work to set students up for success after high school. This can be for those students who choose a four-year or two-year programs or go directly into the workforce.

Administrators and staff from five local districts, Nicolet College, and CESA gathered in Rhinelander to talk about academic career planning.

“That's what I hope we can do today, is share ideas and then talk about challenges and how you work together in order to really accomplish those goals that we all have together,” said Rhinelander District Administrator Eric Burke.

Each district has been trying different approaches.

Rhinelander, for example, is focusing on career fields that students have shown the most interest in like education, business and finance, health sciences, and trades.

The district sets them up on a four-stage path that ranges from classes and clubs to job shadows and apprenticeships.

The Rhinelander District has found for that to be successful they need a full-time person dedicated to it.

Both Rhinelander and Northland Pines, which has a similar program, have found connections with local businesses to be key.

“Most ones that I've worked with are more than happy to do that, because they remember when they were students as well, and they need employees,” said Adam Matyska, school-to-work coordinator for Northland Pines.

Three Lakes has a graduation requirement of 40 community service hours that help students develop skills while giving back.

It’s helped create stronger connections with local non-profits.

“They love it, but they're also seeing that it's building within them that intrinsic giving of service,” said Three Lakes District Administrator Teri Maney. “That, I think, has really defined us as a small district, and I think it's something that we're proud of, and the kids are proud.”

Administrators and staff from Three Lakes, Lakeland, Tomahawk, Northland Pines, and Rhinelander all attended the meeting.

The districts hope by working together they can learn from one another and see where they might be able to pool resources.

“I think one of the things that excite me in this meeting like this, is we realize to do better and to continue what we're doing is to find ways and partners,” said Foster. “How do we work together to maybe keep some programs that maybe would go away if we didn't work together, and how do we make them better, the ones that we do have and are going to maintain for the long term.”

