Reports find educators' pay hike falls behind inflation

Michigan educators are joining a national push for better pay.

New reports from the National Education Association show wages are rising, but not fast enough to keep up with inflation over the past decade. Survey data and educator accounts reveal many are taking on second jobs to make ends meet.

Robert Gaines III, special-needs paraeducator in Farmington Public Schools, spoke out about the crisis during an NEA webinar.

"I celebrate 20 years in education," he said, "and I do believe that out of the 20 years, there has only been one year that I've been able to do two jobs or less."

The national average starting teacher salary is about $48,000, up slightly from last year. The NEA research also shows about one-third of full-time K-through-12 support staff, such as food service and bus transportation workers, earn less than $25,000 a year, with higher wages in states with collective bargaining.

Supporters say better pay could help schools retain staff, while critics warn it could strain budgets and taxpayers.

NEA data show teachers are earning about 5% less than they did 10 years ago, adjusted for inflation.

Gaines said the work is deeply meaningful, but often undervalued.

"Every educator should be able to serve students and be paid a thriving wage, not just a living wage," he said, "because one job should be enough for a public servant, and that is exactly who and what we are."

The report also highlights that starting teacher salaries are still below pre-recession levels, and Gaines says for him, this creates a conflicting reality.

"It's a love, it's a joy, and it's a heartache," he said, "because it's not enough to support my family."