UW Board of Regents member fired

A member of the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has been fired.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced the firing of Regent Timothy Nixon, effective immediately.

The action came after reports the regent had an altercation with staff providing support for an official UW meeting.

“It is my expectation that UW Regents I appoint behave themselves with decency and decorum, and that they treat people with dignity and respect at all times. Unfortunately, today, a regent failed to uphold that basic standard,” said Gov. Evers.

Universities of Wisconsin Regent President Kyle Weatherly and Vice President Ashok Rai issued this statement.

“We stand with Governor Evers in affirming that every member of the Board of Regents must uphold the highest standards of conduct and treat others with dignity and respect.”

Incoming Governor David Crowley will select a replacement once he takes office in January.

Whoever is appointed will fill the remainder of Nixon’s term, which ends in May of 2031.