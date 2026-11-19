A new chancellor will be taking over the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The U.W. Board of Regents selected Rashid Bashir for the post.

He’s currently the dean of the Grainger College of Engineering and a vice chancellor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

“Serving as UW-Madison chancellor is about serving the people of UW-Madison – faculty, staff and students – and the state at large,” says Bashir. “The Wisconsin Idea, the idea that the work of our campus influences the state and world beyond, and the importance of access to the university, that resonates deeply with me.”

Regent Amy Bogost, chair of the Search and Screen Committee, called Bashir “an exceptional scientist and accomplished leader”.

Bashir moved to the United States from Pakistan when he was 15 years old.

He earned his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at Texas Tech University and that helped foster his deep belief in the value of the public land-grant university.

He was inspired by the chance to come to UW-Madison, he says, because of the university’s ability to turn innovation and discovery into tangible results for people in Wisconsin and around the world.

Bashir will start his new position in mid-February.

Interim Chancellor Eric Wilcots will serve until then.